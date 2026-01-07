Xabi Alonso's last chance?! Why the Supercopa could be decisive for under-fire Real Madrid boss' future - explained

Xabi Alonso is already under immense pressure to turn Real Madrid's fortunes around following a rocky start to life at the Bernabeu helm. While Los Blancos eased to a 5-1 win over Real Betis in their first game of 2026, a dip in form combined with Barcelona's rampant run of form meant Real Madrid ended the year four points off their rivals.

And Real Madrid will face a much sterner test when they face their Madrid counterparts in Jeddah on Thursday evening for the second Supercopa semi-final clash. Los Colchoneros inflicted Real Madrid's first league defeat of the season when the pair clashed at the Wanda Metropolitano back in September.

Goals from Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez - twice - and Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico run out 5-2 victors over Alonso's men and the former Bayer Leverkusen boss will be wary about history repeating itself with the first piece of domestic silverware of the season up for grabs.