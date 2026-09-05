AFP
No Enzo, no problem! Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso identifies surprise defensive star to fix midfield problem following Fernandez's shock £125m transfer to Man City
Alonso forced to reshuffle Blues' engine room
Chelsea are navigating a severe midfield shortage following Fernandez's £125 million departure to Man City. The Blues failed to secure a replacement before the deadline after a dramatic transfer collapse.
The lack of depth was exposed during a chaotic 4-3 victory over Brighton, where Moises Caicedo picked up an injury after coming off the bench. With veteran Jordan Henderson already sidelined, Romeo Lavia only just returning to fitness, and Valentin Barco lacking experience, Alonso has been forced to experiment. Natural right-backs James and Malo Gusto have both been drafted into the engine room just to plug the glaring gaps.
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'He has the intelligence to play there'
Despite the makeshift nature of the move, Alonso is fully prepared to deploy his captain in his 3-4-3 system. The Spaniard was asked if James could evolve into an elite central midfielder and offered a resounding endorsement. "I would say so. I would say he's very comfortable, very confident playing in that position," Alonso said in a press conference.
"He has the intelligence to play there. He has the intelligence to connect with teammates around in the middle to know what's the best thing before and after you get the ball. And he has this awareness," the Chelsea boss added. "I remember seeing him play very well in the middle. So yes, we are using him. He will have a lot of minutes in there as a first midfielder."
Alonso is also completely unworried by the physical demands of the transition. "For me, physically he is fresh and he is prepared," he explained. "He has been competing in the Premier League so that for me is not an issue."
"As a midfielder you need to take a lot of little decisions, many right decisions because you are always very connected to the game," Alonso continued. "You are very close to the action and if you are walking it is not possible. So Reece is really involved in the game."
Not completely uncharted territory
Operating centrally is not an entirely alien concept to the England international. James has occasionally stepped into midfield in recent seasons, and Alonso was quick to point to these past successes. "I knew he could play there. I remember the last Club World Cup final in New York. He played with Moi in the middle," the Spaniard said. "At Anfield, I think he played there last year. It's not new for him. It's not that I'm discovering something."
Beyond his technical abilities, Alonso views the captain's central positioning as a massive psychological boost for the squad. "I think it has the needs of the team and his role in the team as well. Because I remember the game against Fulham. His impact in terms of emotionally, in terms of captain, leadership in the middle, he's closer to everything and he can play an important role," Alonso noted.
"He is already knowing where he has to be. He has the capacity to help the teammates around him so that is very important for me as well because he has this presence. He has the respect from the teammates that when he tells something they listen and they follow him," he added.
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Holding the fort at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea face a baptism of fire this Sunday as they prepare to square off against reigning Premier League champions Arsenal with a heavily depleted engine room. With Caicedo and Henderson out of action, the immediate pressure will fall squarely on James to anchor Alonso’s midfield against the titleholders alongside Lavia. How quickly the captain can adapt to his permanent new role in this high-stakes fixture will set the tone for the Blues' immediate campaign as they scramble to compensate for Fernandez's massive departure.
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