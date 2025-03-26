Xabi Alonso's decision on Bayer Leverkusen future revealed as in-demand boss prepares to announce plans for next season - despite Real Madrid eyeing him as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement
Amid rumours linking Xabi Alonso with the Real Madrid managerial role, the Bayer Leverkusen boss is set to announce a decision on his future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso to announce decision on future
- Heavily tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid
- Italian's future in Spain remains unclear