Xabi Alonso emerges as frontrunner to become new Chelsea manager amid backing from BlueCo ownership group

Alonso has emerged as the front-runner for the Chelsea job in a move that indicates the club is willing to cede more power to the manager over recruitment. As reported by The i paper, the Blues are showing serious interest in the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss, who is said to be open to the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge despite the travails of previous managers Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea have other candidates with Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth’s soon-to-be free agent Andoni Iraola both of interest, but Alonso has some high-profile backing inside the ownership group and would represent something of a coup given he is one of the hottest managerial properties on the market. He might also be an option if Arne Slot leaves Liverpool, though reports claim that at the moment they are planning to retain him for next season, despite the club’s apparent regression.