Xabi Alonso says NO! Chelsea boss blocks £21m star’s deadline-day loan exit as he plans first-team role for Emmanuel Emegha

In a move that signals a clear intent for his attacking rotation this season, Chelsea head coach has stepped in to prevent Emegha from leaving Stamford Bridge. According to Voetbal International, the 23-year-old striker, who joined the Blues in a £21m deal last summer, was the subject of intense speculation as the transfer deadline approached, with several clubs across the continent monitoring his availability for a temporary switch.

However, Alonso has deemed any exit for the Netherlands international as "out of the question" as he looks to solidify his options in the final third following a summer of significant upheaval in the squad's striking department.

The decision to keep Emegha in West London comes at a time when Chelsea have been aggressively reshaping their frontline. The club "cleaned house" up front during the current window, sanctioning the high-profile sales of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson. The duo joined Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively in deals totaling a combined £115m, leaving Alonso with a leaner, more refined group of attacking options.