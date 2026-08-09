Revealed: Why Xabi Alonso REFUSED to substitute 'exhausted' Chelsea star during victory over AC Milan

For Lavia, the run-out at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium was his second completed 90-minute appearance in over three years. Since joining Chelsea in a £53 million deal in August 2023, the 22-year-old has been restricted to just 43 appearances, with a relentless cycle of thigh, hamstring, and quadriceps injuries forcing him to miss more than 80 matches for the west London side.

Reflecting on his individual progress, Lavia thanked the medical staff who have helped him reach a position where he could complete a full pre-season match.

"I was very happy to play the 90 minutes and I feel good," Lavia said told the club's official website. "The confidence comes from all the work with all the people at the club, who have helped me get into a good position to ensure that I could have a good pre-season and to get going strongly here.

"I’m very happy with how things have gone, the minutes I’ve played under Xabi and I’m excited for the season ahead. We are really enjoying working under the new manager, he has come in and implemented his ideas and we are all very happy with him. We hope it’s going to be a good season."

The significance of the milestone was not lost on his teammates, with defender Wesley Fofana taking to social media to celebrate the midfielder's resilience. Fofana posted a picture alongside Lavia and Levi Colwill on Instagram with the caption: "@romeolavia first 90 min," accompanied by a loveheart emoji.



