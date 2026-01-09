'You can't talk like that' - Xabi Alonso blasts Diego Simeone for dig at Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid's Supercopa win over Atletico

In his post-match press conference, Alonso revealed his fury at Simeone for trying to antagonise Vinicius. "I didn't like the moment. Cholo said something to him, and those things go against the spirit you should have for your team-mates. I don't like it when team-mates are spoken to like that. Not everything is acceptable... I spoke with Vinicius and it's staying between us.

"I try to be respectful to the opposing team's players and I don't usually speak to them. When I saw what he said, I liked it even less. That's not a good example of sportsmanship. Not everything goes; you have to respect your opponent. Everything that happens on the field has its limits.

"You can't talk like that. Some things cross the line."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!