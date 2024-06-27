WSL-bound? Michele Kang-owned London City Lionesses sign Sweden icon Kosovare Asllani and appoint PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur to make HUGE splash in English second tier London City LionessesWSLKosovare AsllaniWomen's football

Michele Kang's London City Lionesses have stunned the Championship by signing Sweden icon Kosovare Asllani and appointing PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur.