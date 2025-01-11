Wrexham on red alert as striker transfer target with Premier League experience is given permission to leave Leeds - but Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side face stiff competition
Wrexham have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, as Daniel Farke confirmed that he can leave in January.
- Farke admits Gelhardt is having "conversations"
- Striker has struggled for Elland Road minutes
- Wrexham interested among other clubs