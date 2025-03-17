Wrexham star Paul Mullin issues one-word response to rumours of bust-up with head coach Phil Parkinson after being exiled from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has hit back at claims of a bust-up with boss Phil Parkinson after being exiled from the League One squad in recent weeks.
- Mullin fallen down pecking order at Wrexham
- Situation has promoted talk of a bust-up
- Striker issues one-word response on social media