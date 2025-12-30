Wrexham star admits his parents talked him out of retiring from football amid injury nightmare that saw him become a 'forgotten man'

Rathbone referred to himself as a "forgotten man" after scoring a crucial goal off the bench against Watford in his first game back on December 13. He also scored Wrexham's winning goal against Preston on Monday night, and has now spoken out on LinkedIn after making his comeback, posting two pictures, one of him after his injury, and one after his first substitute appearance back.

He wrote: "There are 150 days between the two photos below. The picture on the left is me limping off the pitch in pre-season with a serious ankle injury. The picture on the right is me scoring a 90th-minute equaliser two minutes after coming on in my first league appearance of the season.

"The time in between has been by far the most difficult period of my career, getting back to full fitness, set back after set back and finding myself out the team. I hated the situation I found myself in, I felt sorry for myself, wallowed in self pity and moaned to anybody who would listen about how hard done by I had been."

He added on his parents' role in lifting him out of a dark period in his career: "I told my parents one afternoon how fed up I was and how I was close to completely sacking it off, they looked at me and said, 'Oliver that's not you and it's definitely not us.'

"They made me promise that no matter what I would stay positive, give my all and make sure I was ready for my chance when it came. The fact they were there to see that goal made it even more special, it only happened because of them."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!