'We don't want to play you again!' - Wrexham duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sent message by Oldham owner after he completes solo row across Atlantic Ocean
Oldham owner Frank Rothwell is hoping to avoid crossing paths with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney again, with Wrexham sent promotion support.
- Rothwell has completed Atlantic challenge
- Latics pushing for return to Football League
- Hoping to avoid reunion with Red Dragons