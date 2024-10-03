Wrexham defended from 'one-dimensional' claims as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side are told what they must do to stay in automatic promotion hunt after suffering shock defeat
Wrexham have been defended from "one-dimensional" claims as the Red Dragons are told what they must do for automatic promotion after Stevenage loss.
- Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage
- But praised for their performance against Birmingham
- Told to maintain that level in away games