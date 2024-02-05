Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds reveals how 'maniac' Ben Foster delivered one of the 'greatest moments' of his life

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds reveals how 'maniac' Ben Foster delivered one of the 'greatest moments' of his lifeJames HunsleyGetty/GOALWrexhamBen FosterLeague TwoWrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds talked up goalkeper Ben Foster and joked that he is responsible for "one of the greatest moments" of his life.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFoster starred for Red Dragons under ReynoldsWrexham owner labels 'keeper a "maniac"But responsible for memorable life moment