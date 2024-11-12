Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham top the group! Red Dragons advance to EFL Trophy knockouts in first place despite 3-1 penalty shootout loss at League Two leaders Port Vale

WrexhamEFL TrophyPort Vale vs WrexhamPort ValeM. CleworthP. Parkinson

Wrexham are into the EFL Trophy knockouts as group leaders despite a 3-1 penalty shootout loss after a 1-1 draw at League Two leaders Port Vale.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Cleworth handed Wrexham lead in 1-1 draw
  • Conceded late which led to penalty shootout
  • Forde, Revan and Rathbone were denied by Amos
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below