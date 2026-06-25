Wrexham mock Southampton over Spygate scandal after release of 2026-27 Championship fixture list

The 2025-26 Championship season was dominated by the headlines surrounding Southampton's covert operations. After finishing fourth under Tonda Eckert and defeating Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals, the Saints were sensationally thrown out of the competition for gaining insider information on their rivals. As the 2026-27 fixtures were confirmed, Wrexham’s media team saw a golden opportunity to stick the knife in.

Scheduled to face the South Coast side in September, Wrexham shared a graphic of their fixture list with a very specific caption. "Taking us into the international break," the post read, alongside a pointed magnifying glass and spy emoji. The post immediately went viral as fans picked up on the intentional reference to the scandal that rocked English football just months prior.