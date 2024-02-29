Paul Mullin Phil Parkinson Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds splitGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham to play in a Hollywood Derby? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team challenged by Campobasso's celebrity co-owners Mark Consuelos & wife Kelly Ripa

WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny's Wrexham have been invited to a Hollywood derby match by Italian club Campobasso FC's co-owner Mark Consuelos.

  • Unique Hollywood derby proposed by Campobasso FC
  • Power couple Consuelos and Ripa co-own team
  • Italian outfit share similar journey to Wrexham

