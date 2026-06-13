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Revealed: Four positions Wrexham want to strengthen as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac make more transfer funds available in what could be another record-breaking window
Parkinson identifies four key areas for improvement
Following a seventh-place finish in the Red Dragons' first season back in the Championship, the mood at the Racecourse Ground is one of ambition rather than consolidation. Manager Phil Parkinson has been working closely with the recruitment team to identify where the squad needs surgery to bridge the two-point gap that saw them miss out on the top six last term. It is understood that the Welsh side will prioritize reinforcements at wingback this summer, a position vital to Parkinson's tactical setup.
The recruitment drive won't stop there. Wrexham are also expected to be in the market for a central midfielder, a striker, and a goalkeeper as they look to build a squad capable of competing with the relegated Premier League sides and their significant parachute payments. With the financial backing of Reynolds and Mac, the club is well-positioned to battle for high-caliber targets who might otherwise be out of reach for most second-tier sides.
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Going global with a World Cup scouting mission
In a bold move that signals Wrexham's growing international stature, the club is set to use the 2026 World Cup as a primary scouting ground. While the Red Dragons already boast international representation within their ranks, with Scotland's Dom Hyam and New Zealand’s Liberato Cacace representing their respective countries at the tournament, Parkinson is looking to add more elite names to his options. The manager has confirmed that the club's scouting network will be active across the United States Mexico, and Canada during the tournament.
“There are a few players on our radar who are involved in the World Cup,” Parkinson told The Leader. “It’s a case of monitoring them while they are over there in the United States. We obviously dipped into the foreign market with Libby Cacace last year and, of course, we are always looking at players who we feel can improve what we already have, regardless of the country they play in.”
Balancing international talent with Championship grit
Despite the allure of global stars, Parkinson remains cautious about the transition to the English game. The jump from foreign leagues to the relentless nature of the Championship is a factor the Wrexham boss is weighing carefully. He explained his philosophy on balancing these high-profile pursuits: “It’s always about balancing the leagues they have been playing in and the strength of those competitions, then correlating that with the Championship. You never rule anything out.”
The club is acutely aware that next season will be more competitive than ever. With three relegated Premier League teams entering the fray, Wrexham officials know they must recruit wisely to maintain their momentum. The goal remains clear: a fourth promotion in five years, a feat that would solidify the Hollywood era as one of the most successful periods in the history of British football.
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The Cacace lesson and the physical demand
Wrexham’s previous foray into the foreign market with Cacace serves as both a blueprint and a warning. Signed from Serie A side Empoli, the defender struggled with the physical transition, making just 13 appearances in an injury-hit debut season. Cacace himself recently highlighted the stark difference between the tactical nature of Italian football and the high-octane environment of the Championship.
“In terms of the football, it is just relentless here,” Cacace told The Unused Subs podcast. “It is almost like a basketball game; it is end-to-end, especially with the position I play. It is a massive demand for me. I think that is also a reason why things happened the way they have happened with my season. It’s just relentless, high quality. I think that is the biggest difference. Italy is so tactical - it’s like a chess game. Here, the pitch is so open, you are running so much at a high speed. It is almost about which team is the fittest and can score.”