Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac land surprise job with Sky Sports

In an unprecedented move for British football broadcasting, Sky Sports has confirmed that Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney will lead a dedicated secondary broadcast for the club's EFL Championship fixture against Swansea City. Titled 'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan', the programme will air on Friday, 13 March, starting at 7pm. While the standard match coverage remains available, this alternative feed allows fans to listen to the chairmen’s candid thoughts and reactions in real time as the action unfolds on the pitch.

The production is designed to be more than a simple commentary stint; it is being framed as an immersive experience hosted by veteran presenter David Prutton. Beyond the duo's own dialogue, the broadcast will feature a revolving door of high-profile guests, blending the glamour of Hollywood with the gritty intensity of second-tier English football. This collaboration highlights the continued commercial appeal of Wrexham, whose global profile has skyrocketed since the 2021 takeover, largely driven by the success of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries.