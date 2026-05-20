Wrexham star calls for Championship play-offs to be restarted after Southampton expulsion in bid to rekindle Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League dream

Windass has been left "confused" as to why the Championship play-offs have not been completely restarted following the removal of Southampton from the competition. The Wrexham attacker took to social media to express his bewilderment after the EFL announced that Middlesbrough would simply be reinstated to face Hull City in the final, rather than opening up the semi-final spots to the teams that finished just outside the top six.

The forward made his feelings clear on Instagram, stating: "This Southampton story is one of the maddest I've seen. But why isn't the play-offs starting again with the four other teams? Boro vs Hull would have been the semi!! Confused." Windass’ frustration stems from the fact that a total reset would have seen Wrexham, who narrowly missed out on the post-season, leapfrog into the sixth-place spot and back into contention for promotion to the Premier League.

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