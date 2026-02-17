Wrexham blow it! Red Dragons pass up play-off place chance as Bristol City snatch late draw

Wrexham's night was anything but straightforward, and it was never going to be considering only one point separated the two teams at the start of the night. Bristol City dominated much of the ball in the first 20 minutes, but it was the visiting Red Dragons who struck first. In a classic, fast-paced venture forward, a slice of luck fell Oliver Rathbone's way inside the box. A cross in from Callum Doyle was deflected, wrong-footing the City defenders. Rathbone showed his quality by hitting the miskewed ball on the half turn, rifling the ball into the top corner and leaving goalkeeper Radek Vitek - one of the Championship's best shot stoppers this season - completely rooted to the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

After that, the Welsh side looked far more settled. Bristol City continued to push forward, with Wrexham content to sit back and soak up a bit of pressure. However, their plan was undone shortly after the break. Just three minutes into the second half, the hosts were level. Sinclair Armstrong, who was introduced as a half-time substitute find a small gap inside the box, and fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle, levelling proceedings.

It was certainly an immediate impact from the City substitute, but the drama did not stop there. With both teams now creating chances, the game was balanced on a knife-edge, and as they so often have done this season, Wrexham found a way. Another dangerous Doyle cross was once again not dealt with, and after a series of ricochets and deflections, the ball was eventually turned into his own net by Joe Williams. Lewis O'Brien wheeled off to celebrate the goal, as the hosts protested what they thought should have been an obvious offside in the build-up.

George Dobson had a huge chance to put the game to bed after latching onto a clever Kieffer Moore flick inside the final fifteen minutes, but the 28-year-old scuffed his shot and fell to the floor in disbelief. Wrexham were made to pay in the dying stages, with substitute Max Bird hitting a stunning first-time strike in off the underside of the bar, with just two minutes left in the match. The Wrexham players looked devastated at full-time, but were perhaps slightly relieved after Delano Burgzorg was denied a penalty in stoppage time, and instead booked for diving after going over from minimal contact in the box. Dobson had another huge chance in the final seconds, but once again missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat.