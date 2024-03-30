Harry Kane Bayern Dortmund
Gill Clark

The worst miss of Harry Kane's career?! Bayern Munich striker embarrassingly heads wide from six yards out against Dortmund - it's an absolute shocker

Harry KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBundesliga

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane missed a glorious chance to equalise against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker but somehow missed from close range.

  • Kane back in action for Bayern against Dortmund
  • Visitors go ahead at Allianz Arena
  • England captain misses sitter in first half

