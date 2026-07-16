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Rondo GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

World Cup Rondo: Did England throw their best chance of winning away? Did Spain deserve to beat France? And can anyone stop Lionel Messi now?

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Analysis
England
Argentina
World Cup
Spain
T. Tuchel
L. Messi

The two World Cup semifinals told remarkably different stories, but the resulting final looks like a tantalizing matchup between two excellent teams.

The World Cup final is set - and the semifinals delivered every bit of drama promised. The first, France against Spain, perfectly illustrated the difference between 11 gifted individuals and a complete team. France had been brilliant going forward throughout the tournament, but when asked to operate as a unit, adjust tactically and contend with a more technical opponent, they crumbled. Spain were deserved winners.

England-Argentina, meanwhile, was something of a psychological collapse. That fixture is so caught up in its own history that there wasn't really a football match for 45 minutes. Both sides tried to kick each other off the park. Then, England scored a goal, and forgot how to play actual football. Argentina's plot armour took over, and two late goals kept Lionel Messi's dreams of back-to-back World Cups alive.

They were brilliant watches in entirely different ways. And they set up a tantalizing final. Spain are probably the most complete team, but Argentina have Messi. Who can call that? GOAL writers look back and make some predictions in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • england(C)Getty Images

    Thoughts on the semifinals?

    Tom Hindle: Bitterly disappointing, from an English and a French point of view. What you had here was two games decided by massive tactical blunders. Didier Deschamps made an all-time bad decision by not playing a third midfielder. If he'd thrown in, say, Manu Kone, France would have been so much more balanced. And as has been chronicled, there was absolutely reason for Thomas Tuchel to drop as deep as he did. England were on their way to a win, and they backed off. Then again, credit to Argentina, whose plot armour knows no limits.

    Ryan Tolmich: The two strongest teams won. Maybe not the best or the most talented, but definitely the strongest. Spain totally swarmed France. Argentina outlasted England. They both did so because of their belief more than anything, which is why both sides are so, so good.

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  • england(C)Getty Images

    What is the biggest reason why England lost Wednesday?

    TH: The terrible blow dealt to the English consciousness long ago that can never be escaped. Every time England get into some sort of opportunistic position as a country, they absolutely crumble. This was another example of the Three Lions throwing it away. They had a chance to kick on. Instead, they defended - and were rightfully punished by a team that smelled blood in the water.

    RT: It was the perfect combination of their own insecurity and Argentina’s belief. After going up a goal, England played scared, despite spending all of this effort to bring in Thomas Tuchel to coach that out of them. Argentina, meanwhile, never wavered and, because of that, it was a matter of time.

  • Thomas Tuchel Englandgetty

    Should England stick with Thomas Tuchel?

    TH: Yep! He has a contract and he's still an excellent coach. This was a silly decision, but not a sackable offense.

    RT: Probably? You won’t find many better coaches in the international level, even if he totally messed this one up. Let’s see if he can learn from it and get this team ready for the Euros.

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  • MICHAEL OLISE FRANCE MARC CUCURELLA SPAIN Getty Images

    What caused France to fall apart against Spain?

    TH: They couldn't get the ball! Spain are so, so good at controlling games. And this was yet another example. France didn't press well enough and were both outnumbered and outmatched.

    RT: France ran into a juggernaut in Spain, a team that didn’t let them do anything they wanted to do. Spain made it look easy, but the reality is that they’re very hard to play against due to the midfield control they are almost guaranteed to have. No one has figured out how to overcome that over these last few years.

  • Lautaro Martinez ArgentinaGetty Images

    Who wins Sunday?

    TH: Argentina. Messi goes back-to-back.

    RT: Logic says Spain, but are we really writing off Argentina? They always find a way and, until they don’t, it’s worth backing Messi and friends to get it done again, simply because they always seem to.

  • messi(C)Getty Images

    Is Messi the best player at this World Cup? Is his run the best by any player in the tournament’s history?

    TH: Ironically, until Wednesday it was probably Jude Bellingham - with Messi just behind him. Heading into that game, he had contributed to seven of England's goals. But he didn't have his usual impact. So, factor in that Messi led the comeback and chucked in two more assists, and it'll have to be Leo, yeah.

    RT: In the top two or three of this World Cup, but let’s check after the final. His goal contributions are absurd, but several other stars have shown out, too. All that matters is if you win the final, though, and if he does that, we’ll have to have some real conversations. 