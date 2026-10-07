New World Cup scandal! Gianni Infantino under fire as FIFA allowed ineligible DR Congo star to play in qualifying rounds

This scandal heavily compounds the scrutiny facing Gianni Infantino ahead of the upcoming FIFA presidential elections. The Swiss administrator is already battling immense pressure following controversies over World Cup stakes and Donald Trump’s interference in overturning Folarin Balogun's red card.

The financial and sporting damage to the aggrieved nations has prompted threats of legal action. An official from the Nigerian National Sports Commission (NSC) told ESPN: "Nothing has been decided yet, but we will seriously consider seeking compensation from FIFA for all of the economic losses this has cost Nigeria.

"The revenue that the Super Eagles and the NFF would have received from participating at the World Cup, the exposure that players would have got, transfers, the sponsorship fees, even the boost to the Nigerian economy. We are exploring all our options as a country and nothing is off the table."

The Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) mirrored this frustration in a strong statement: "CONCACAF takes player eligibility matters very seriously and expects the applicable regulations and procedures to be applied consistently and fairly in all competitions. Any concerns regarding player eligibility, particularly those that may affect the integrity of a competition or the interests of one of our member associations, should be thoroughly reviewed and addressed through FIFA's appropriate governance and disciplinary bodies, in accordance with established regulations and due process."

Meanwhile, FIFA justified their inaction regarding Nigeria's initial protest. The governing body stated the complaint was dismissed due to its late arrival, adding that “committees are autonomous and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.”



