AFP
'Go to Germany first!' - Wonderkid Nathan de Cat urged to avoid Premier League switch amid Spurs interest
De Cat invites interest from Tottenham and others
De Cat’s breakout season at Anderlecht has sparked significant interest from Premier League sides, particularly Tottenham, who are reportedly pushing hard to sign the 17-year-old in January. The midfielder has become a key figure domestically, impressing with his maturity, defensive intelligence and control of possession, which has led to speculation that a major move could arrive sooner than expected. Despite this attention, close observers in Belgium insist the timing and destination of his next step will be crucial to his long-term development.
At present, Anderlecht are believed to be open to a transfer if a substantial offer arrives, even though their official stance remains that he is tied to the club until 2027. Interest is not limited to England, as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring De Cat and could rival Premier League clubs for his signature.
The January window is expected to prompt formal negotiations, particularly as Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange is pushing aggressively to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad. However, those close to Belgian football warn that the Premier League poses a major risk for a teenager still adjusting to senior-level rhythms and responsibilities.
- AFP
Dutch analyst advises De Cat to avoid PL move
Degryse advised strongly against a Premier League switch, insisting the youngster must take a more gradual pathway into elite football. “If I were De Cat, I’d go to Germany first before moving to the Premier League,” he told Voetbal Primeur. “You shouldn’t immediately want to go to Manchester City; first, go to a major league, be a real pillar there for a few seasons, and if you then want to take the step to the real top at 22 or 23, you’ll be much better protected.”
Degryse stressed that the Bundesliga provides a safer, more development-driven environment for young midfielders than the tactical and physical intensity of the Premier League. “First, go to a major league, be a real pillar there for a few seasons,” he reiterated when discussing how Germany has historically shaped elite talent.
He also highlighted that admiration from clubs like Tottenham or Aston Villa should not alter the midfielder’s priorities. “You’ll be much better protected,” he argued, pointing to the structural differences between leagues and the unique growing pains facing young players entering English football too early.
De Cat's rise with Anderlecht raises interest
De Cat’s rise has been one of Belgium’s most compelling storylines, with analysts calling him a blend of Leander Dendoncker’s defensive awareness and Youri Tielemans’ technical polish. Frank Boeckx has gone as far as suggesting “there’s even more Tielemans in him than is currently coming out,” highlighting his potential to evolve into a complete deep-lying playmaker.
Beyond Belgium, De Cat’s profile has grown substantially due to links with elite European clubs, each offering different developmental pathways. Tottenham view him as a long-term investment, Brighton see him as a potential successor to their successful midfield production line and Aston Villa continue searching for young talent to future-proof their squad.
With Anderlecht reportedly valuing him around €25–30 million (£22-26m), his potential sale could become one of the biggest in the club’s history. Scouts across Europe already regard him as one of the continent’s next great midfield organisers, possessing a calmness and reading of the game that belies his youth.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham likely to make move in January
The January transfer window will determine whether Anderlecht play hardball or entertain offers that meet their valuation, particularly as Tottenham and Aston Villa prepare formal approaches. De Cat will need to weigh the benefits of immediate Premier League exposure against the developmental structure offered by Germany’s top clubs, whose track record with nurturing young midfielders is far stronger. With his advisors and Anderlecht aligned on protecting his long-term progression, the next move may define not just the trajectory of his career but his ability to fulfil his immense potential.
Advertisement