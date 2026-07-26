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Revealed: When 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel could make his competitive debut for Man Utd - with ‘Kid Messi’ waiting on senior bow in pre-season
The debut delay in Norway
Expectations are sky-high for Gabriel, but United are determined to handle the 15-year-old’s development with extreme care. The attacking prodigy was a surprise inclusion in the travelling party for the recent pre-season trip to Norway, sparking rumours that he could become one of the youngest players in the club’s history to feature for the first team.
However, Gabriel was left waiting for his senior debut despite being named in the squad for a 5-0 pre-season win over Rosenborg. He watched from the sidelines as other academy graduates took centre stage.
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The timeline for JJ Gabriel's senior introduction
Carrick appears to be taking a calculated approach with Gabriel’s development, ensuring the youngster is protected from the intense spotlight. Even so, Gabriel, occupied himself with the off-field responsibilities of a senior player, participating in meet-and-greet sessions.
According to Manchester Evening News, the early rounds of the Carabao Cup currently represent the most realistic window for Gabriel to make his competitive bow. The forward does not turn 16 until October 6, meaning he is still ineligible for certain senior registrations, but the third or fourth rounds of the League Cup could provide the perfect stage for a cameo.
A message of patience
There is a feeling within Carrington that his time will come naturally as his physical development catches up with his technical ability. For now, he remains the lead actor in a highly-rated youth cast, with senior staff members monitoring his progress daily to determine when he is truly ready for the physicality of the Premier League environment.
Meanwhile, Gabriel posted a short message on Instagram that read: "Patience." Although he did not feature in Norway, the young forward still attracted plenty of attention around the stadium. Supporters queued to take photos with him and ask for autographs, highlighting just how much anticipation already surrounds one of United's brightest academy talents.
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The rise of a prodigy
Gabriel has already established himself as one of English football's most highly rated youngsters. After spells in the youth systems of Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, he joined United in 2022. The forward made an immediate impact by scoring twice on his Under-18 debut against Leeds. Last season, Gabriel scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across the Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup. This prolific form saw him crowned the Premier League Under-18s Player of the Season.
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