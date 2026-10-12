How ‘wonderful player’ Bruno Guimaraes will help Declan Rice at Arsenal - with ‘starting every week’ prediction made by former Gunners striker

Asked if that business underlines where Arsenal are right now, with their global appeal impossible to ignore, former Gunners striker Dickov - who was speaking in association with 247Bet - told GOAL: “It does. And I think you need that to compete at the top level when you are the Premier League champions.

“And to make that next step, get to the Champions League final, you need to bring in players that will improve you, not just your starting XI, but the squad. And create that healthy competition that's in there.

“I think Konsa is a wonderful signing, because obviously Saliba has been out - who they miss, and who they have missed. And Bruno, for me, is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.”

Dickov added on Guimaraes swapping Newcastle for Arsenal in a £75 million ($99m) transfer: “I think him going in there just adds that little bit of vibe, a little bit of experience. And also maybe takes a little bit of weight off Declan's shoulders as well, because he's been outstanding for the last two or three years. He can't continually do it all on his own in the middle of the park.

“[Myles] Lewis-Skelly’s come in and done a great job, but he's still a kid. Obviously, Odegaard last season was out a lot injured. Although he’s started the season really, really well.

“But I just think someone like Bruno’s a player that can go in there and maybe take a bit of the pressure off Declan and Martin a little bit. And I can see him eventually, although he's been coming off the bench, starting every week and being a main part of that Arsenal team, because I think he's a wonderful player.”