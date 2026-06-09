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Another shock signing for Wolves! Mexico international Raul Jimenez retraces steps as a free agent & joins Kieran Trippier at Molineux
Wolves secure dramatic return for former star
As reported by the BBC, Wolves have agreed a two-year deal to re-sign Jimenez on a free transfer. The 35-year-old has already completed his medical and holds an option for a further year at Molineux. The club have moved quickly to rebuild their squad for the Championship, adding the Mexican as their second free signing of the summer.
He joins former England international Trippier, who has also committed to a two-year contract after departing Newcastle. Jimenez was officially listed by Fulham on Monday among the players departing London when his contract expires at the end of June. He leaves the capital having scored 31 goals in 115 matches across all competitions.
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Impressive track record and massive transfer fees
His emotional return to Molineux means he can add to a remarkable legacy, having previously scored 57 goals in 166 games for Wolves between 2018 and 2023. During that spell, the club named him Footballer of the Year twice. Jimenez initially joined Wolves on a €3 million loan from Benfica, before sealing a permanent €38m transfer (£33m/$44m). His time in Portugal yielded two league titles and 31 goals in 120 appearances. Fulham eventually paid €6.4m to acquire him in 2023. During his final season, he recorded 10 goals and three assists in 43 matches across the Premier League and domestic cups, proving he still possesses a sharp attacking instinct.
International pedigree and vast trophy cabinet
Beyond his impressive club statistics, Jimenez brings a winning mentality forged over a decade of top-level football. His extensive trophy cabinet includes a Spanish Super Cup from his brief stint with Atletico Madrid, where he made 28 appearances. However, his international pedigree is equally outstanding. The striker is a two-time Gold Cup winner and recently claimed the CONCACAF Nations League title. Jimenez is currently on international duty with World Cup co-hosts Mexico. The nation have immense expectations resting on their shoulders, and they will rely heavily on his leadership and experience during the global spectacle on home soil before his domestic campaign begins.
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What comes next for the striker?
Jimenez will immediately focus on Mexico's World Cup opener against South Africa on Thursday. Once his international duties conclude, the veteran forward will report to Molineux for pre-season training. Wolves are desperate to bounce back after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, and they will count on Jimenez to fire them out of the second tier.