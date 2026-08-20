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Adhe Makayasa

Wolves complete loan signing of Wales international Jordan James from Rennes

Transfers
J. James
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship
Rennes
Ligue 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Wales midfielder Jordan James from Ligue 1 club Rennes with an option to buy at the end of the season. The 22-year-old returns to the English Midlands following a standout individual campaign at Leicester City, where he netted 11 goals and claimed their Player of the Season award last term.

  • New recruit bolsters ranks

    The 22-year-old becomes Wolves' fourth summer signing following deals for Kieran Trippier, Raul Jimenez, and Rafiki Said. The switch also represents the second addition secured since Cesar Peixoto took charge as head coach in June. Wolves hold an option to make the Wales international's move permanent at the end of the season.

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    Manager praises tactical versatility

    Securing a dynamic presence in the engine room has been central to Peixoto's summer rebuild at Molineux, and the Portuguese coach believes James brings the ideal blend of athleticism and second-tier know-how to his tactical setup: "Jordan is a box-to-box midfielder, with a lot of quality, and knows the Championship well which is important for us," Peixoto told Wolves' website.

    "He is a clever player, an intelligent player, and can play in two or three positions in our way of playing and structure. The more players who know the Championship, the better."

  • Rapid progress shapes journey

    Born in Hereford, James is the son of former Wales semi-pro defender Tony James, who made over 500 league appearances across spells with Graham Turner's Hereford United, Burton Albion, and Newport County. He progressed through Birmingham City's academy before making his senior debut at St Andrew's aged 17, going on to make 105 appearances for Blues, including 95 in the Championship.

    At the international level, he earned his first senior cap for Wales against Croatia aged 18, taking his tally to 26 appearances alongside a goal against Liechtenstein. In 2024, James moved to France with Rennes in a reported £4m deal and featured 24 times in Ligue 1.

    During a loan spell at Leicester last season, he finished as the club's top scorer with 11 goals and four assists in 34 games, scooping the supporters' and players' Player of the Season awards alongside the division's Young Player honour.

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    Competitive debut approaches rapidly

    Peixoto will be eager to get James up to speed quickly to give Wolves greater control in the middle of the park. The Welshman's stamina and goal-scoring ability offer a much-needed advantage in what is expected to be a challenging Championship marathon. He is in line for a swift debut when Wolves head to Deepdale to take on Preston on Saturday.

Championship
Preston North End crest
Preston North End
PNE
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Ligue 1
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG