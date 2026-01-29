Winners & losers of the Champions League league phase: From perfect Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt's fairy-tale qualification to more European misery for Antonio Conte and underwhelming Real Madrid and PSG campaigns

As Liverpool are painfully aware, topping the league phase does not guarantee an easy path to the final. The Reds drew Paris Saint-Germain in last season's round of 16, and the rest is history. However, Arsenal should still be feeling pretty pleased with themselves for finishing first this time around - and with a 100 percent record.

For starters, merely avoiding the play-offs means two fewer games for Mikel Arteta's quadruple-chasers. Secondly, the Gunners, unlike Liverpool, are not going to run into a potential winner in the last 16, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Olympiacos their potential opponents.

Thirdly, and most importantly of all, a small but significant rule change for this season's Champions League means that the top two seeds will be at home in the second leg of every knockout tie they play - which would be an undisputed advantage in games that go to extra-time or penalties.

Arsenal obviously lost at the Emirates for the first time this season on Sunday, against Premier League rivals Manchester United, while there are ongoing concerns over their mental strength and reliance on set-pieces. However, as the league phase underlined, the north Londers have the strongest squad in world football right now and this season's knockout stage really couldn't be better set up for the No.1 seeds to reach the final - which just bodes so well for a team that's never lifted the trophy.