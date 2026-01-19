Will Tottenham sack Thomas Frank? Spurs stance on beleaguered boss' immediate future revealed ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

That is according to Sky Sports, who claim that Frank will oversee business as normal in north London during the build-up to another crucial European encounter. Tottenham have two more continental fixtures to take in during the league phase - with the hope being that a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16 can be secured.

Frank will be given the chance to guide the club a step closer to hitting that target. That is despite Sky conceding that “board-level talks” were held following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham last time out, at which “alternative options” were discussed.

They go on to state that “no final decision has yet been made and the long-term plan has always been for Frank to lead the team through a difficult, transitional period”. Toxicity in the stands has, however, become impossible to ignore.