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Will Queiroz achieve a historic feat at the World Cup against Ghana?

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The Portuguese coach is a familiar face at the World Cup... will he lead the Black Stars’ dreams?

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is close to achieving a historic record in the World Cup, should he lead the Ghanaian national team in the upcoming edition, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz is not currently under contract with any national team, after his contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Oman Football Association last March.

However, the Portuguese coach has entered into negotiations with the Ghana Football Association to lead the “Black Stars” at the World Cup, succeeding Otto Addo, who was dismissed due to poor results.

That said, Queiroz is not the only candidate for the position; he is competing with his compatriots Fernando Santos and Paulo Bento.

Queiroz’s agent, Tadio Martins, told Kooora in statements last Friday: “There had been no communication from the Ghana Football Association during the past period, but today we received the first official call. We will see whether this project is suitable for us.”

  • 5 consecutive posts?

    If Queiroz takes charge of the Ghana national team at the 2026 World Cup, he will become the second coach in history to participate in five consecutive editions of the tournament.

    Queiroz, 73, has been a familiar face at the World Cup, having taken part in the last four editions: 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

    He led his country, Portugal, in 2010, while he was with Iran in the other three editions.

    After leading the World Cup dreams of two teams from Europe and Asia, Queiroz would enter the next edition in African colors, if his negotiations with the Ghana national team are completed.

    Across his four previous World Cup appearances, Queiroz coached 13 matches in the tournament, winning 3, drawing 4, and losing 6.

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  • WC2002-CHN-TRAINING-MILUTINOVICAFP

    The owner of the current number

    The only coach who took part in five consecutive World Cup editions is Bora Milutinović, as he led the dreams of three national teams from three continents.

    Milutinović began his World Cup appearances in the 1986 edition with Mexico, then coached Costa Rica in 1990 and the United States of America in 1994, meaning he coached two teams on their home soil in the tournament.

    The Serbian coach then took off the American cloak to lead Nigeria’s hopes in 1998, before concluding his appearances by coaching China in 2002.

    During his World Cup journey, Milutinović played 20 matches, winning 8, drawing 3, and losing 9.

    It is worth noting that Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira holds the record for the number of World Cup appearances with six, but they were not in a consecutive streak.

    He coached Kuwait in 1982, then began a run of three appearances with the United Arab Emirates in 1990, Brazil in 1994 (he won the title), and Saudi Arabia in 1998.

    He missed the 2002 edition, then returned with the Brazilian national team for a new stint in 2006, before concluding his appearances by coaching South Africa on its home soil in the 2010 edition.

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