Will Lionel Messi make it to the 2026 World Cup? Lionel Scaloni admits he 'doesn't want to deal with that issue all year' as Argentina boss vows to give Inter Miami superstar space
Lionel Scaloni opened up on the possibility of Lionel Messi playing at the 2026 World Cup as he vowed to give space to the Argentina captain.
- Scaloni reacted to Messi's chances of playing World Cup
- Pulled out of recent international matches due to injury
- Argentina boss wants to give space to star attacker