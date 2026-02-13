Wigan boss reveals call with Premier League manager before Arsenal clash in FA Cup

Wigan are aiming to beat the Premier League leaders this weekend when they meet Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup but must do so without their permanent manager. Whelan has been appointed as an interim after the sacking of Ryan Lowe following a 6-1 thumping by Peterborough United. The Latics currently sit third-from-bottom in League One and have won just seven of their 30 fixtures thus far.

Whelan has now revealed he has spoken with Brentford boss Keith Andrews, having played alongside the Bees manager for the Republic of Ireland during his international career. Brentford are currently seventh in the Premier League table, just five points behind Manchester United in fourth, and Whelan admits the "first thing" he did was speak to his old team-mate.

Of course, Brentford held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in midweek, striking a blow against the Gunners' Premier League title chances.