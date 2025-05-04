Why you will never see sponsors on England or USMNT's shirt: The surprisingly simple reason

This is the simple reason why national teams are not wearing any sponsorships on their jerseys

You're watching your national team line up for a crucial World Cup qualifier. The tension is palpable, the nation holds its breath.

But something's different, isn't it? That familiar logo emblazoned across the chest. Unlike your beloved club side, there's no betting company, no airline, no car manufacturer vying for space on the hallowed shirt.

Ever wondered why? Why national teams are seemingly exempt from the all-consuming world of football sponsorship that sees clubs raking in millions from jersey deals? The answer, like many things in football, boils down to rules, regulations, and a healthy dose of tradition.

Let's dive in.