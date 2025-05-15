Why has Wayne Rooney flopped as a manager? Man Utd legend told what ‘problem’ is as former England team-mate calls for ‘hard reset’ in coaching career
Wayne Rooney has been told what his biggest 'problem' as a manager is, with the Manchester United legend being urged to take in a 'hard reset'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-England captain has taken on tough jobs
- Unable to prove his worth in coaching circles
- Tipped to return to the dugout at some stage