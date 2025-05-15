Wayne Rooney Plymouth 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Why has Wayne Rooney flopped as a manager? Man Utd legend told what ‘problem’ is as former England team-mate calls for ‘hard reset’ in coaching career

W. RooneyManchester UnitedBirminghamPlymouthMajor League SoccerChampionshipDerbyDC United

Wayne Rooney has been told what his biggest 'problem' as a manager is, with the Manchester United legend being urged to take in a 'hard reset'.

  • Ex-England captain has taken on tough jobs
  • Unable to prove his worth in coaching circles
  • Tipped to return to the dugout at some stage
