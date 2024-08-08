Guardiola Ten Hag split Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Why the referee for the Community Shield between Man City and Man Utd has been changed - explained

Manchester UnitedCommunity ShieldManchester CityManchester City vs Manchester United

The FA has announced that Jarred Gillett will referee the Community Shield this weekend, instead of John Brooks.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • FA announce refereeing change
  • Man Utd face Man City at Wembley
  • Traditional curtain-raiser for new season
Article continues below