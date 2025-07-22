Nottingham Forest v AS Monaco - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants Morgan Gibbs-White to join Man City amid 'fury' over Tottenham bid - revealed

M. Gibbs-White
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Transfers
Tottenham
Premier League

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants Morgan Gibbs-White to join Manchester City instead of Tottenham if he leaves the club this summer. Earlier this month, Spurs activated the midfielder's £60 million ($80m) release clause but the transfer talks stalled after Forest accused the Lilywhites of making an "illegal approach".

  • Marinakis wants Gibbs-White to join City
  • Lodged legal complaint against Spurs
  • Man City unlikely to join transfer race
