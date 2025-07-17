'Nottingham Forest are a disgrace!' - Morgan Gibbs-White told to SUE his club for blocking Tottenham move as £60m saga rumbles on M. Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Tottenham Premier League

Jamie O’Hara has launched a scathing attack on Nottingham Forest, calling their behaviour 'a disgrace' and urging Morgan Gibbs-White to sue the club for blocking his move to Tottenham. Despite Spurs triggering the midfielder’s £60 million ($80m) release clause, Forest halted negotiations and labelled the approach 'illegal', prompting widespread confusion and outrage.