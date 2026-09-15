Why has no Premier League team taken a punt on Victor Osimhen? Andy Cole addresses surprising transfer anomaly following links to Chelsea & Man Utd

Several former United stars have urged the Red Devils to make a move for Osimhen. Patrice Evra told GOAL recently when asked what is required at Old Trafford: “A striker, someone who scores a goal. I think that's what I'm looking at. That's why for me, Osimhen is the best. He’s a perfect example.”

A man well versed in the art of goalscoring, ex-France international Louis Saha, has previously said of United drafting in a prolific Nigeria international: “I really like Victor Osimhen. He's definitely got the character, he's got the quality. He’s also got good European pedigree: he was a success in France, he was a champion in Italy with Napoli and he’s gone to Turkey with Galatasaray and been brilliant, a move that he probably didn't want, let's be honest.

“He’s scored goals at every level. He’s got Champions League experience, and further more, he’s got the type of personality and charisma that this United squad could really benefit from.

“I think he would be a transformational signing for Manchester United. If you think about the pressure that he was under at Napoli, firing the club to its first title in 33 years, then he’s the perfect man to lead the line for Manchester United. I think he would have a huge impact at United. I would love to see the club hierarchy move for him, I think he is exactly what we need.”