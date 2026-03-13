At the end of the season, Leon Goretzka and Bayern Munich will part ways; the 26-year-old’s contract expires next June and the German club has already announced that the player will leave on a free transfer. Keep an eye on the transfer market, then, because such a key player available on a free transfer could prove a bargain for many clubs during the summer transfer window. Among the clubs that have turned their attention to the midfielder is AC Milan, who have already made contact with his entourage.
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Why Milan want Goretzka: salary, competition and contact with his agent
THE GORETZKA IDEA
Goretzka, available on a free transfer, presents a significant transfer opportunity for the summer; Milan have identified him as a potential reinforcement for their midfield for the 2026/27 season, with the aim of attempting a deal similar to the one that brought Luka Modric to the Rossoneri last summer: he would be a signing bringing experience and quality to the midfield, as well as personality and leadership to the dressing room. There is fierce competition for the player; Inter are also interested, as are foreign clubs, with Arsenal in pole position.
THE FIGURES BEHIND THE GORETZKA DEAL
The two Milan clubs are considering their options and weighing up their next moves; as things stand, the main stumbling block in any potential deal could be the financial demands of Goretzka and his agent: a net salary of €7 million – which is roughly what he currently earns at Bayern Munich – plus €8–10 million in signing bonuses, as well as agent’s fees. This is a significant investment, particularly for a player who is available on a free transfer; taking into account the total cost of the deal, the figure would approach €20 million.