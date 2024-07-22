Why Mason Greenwood's Man Utd future could still be alive as Red Devils include hugely controversial clause in £27m Marseille transfer – explained
Mason Greenwood may yet have a Manchester United future, with a controversial clause included in his £27 million ($35m) transfer to Marseille.
- Forward has left Old Trafford on permanent basis
- Red Devils will benefit from any future sale
- Also have a buy-back option for upcoming windows