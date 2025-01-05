Why 'legend' Cristiano Ronaldo gets special treatment at Al-Nassr - with Stefano Pioli explaining what makes CR7 different to AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Stefano Pioli has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo gets special treatment at Al-Nassr and what makes him different to AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- Portuguese GOAT starring in Saudi Arabia
- Is granted permission to speak with players
- Chasing down 1,000 career goals target