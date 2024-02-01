Why Jude Bellingham feels like a ‘gladiator’ in Real Madrid ‘coliseum’ - with England star loving life at ‘biggest club in the world’Chris BurtonGetty/GOALJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaEnglandJude Bellingham admits to feeling like a “gladiator” in the Real Madrid “coliseum”, with the England star now part of the “biggest club in the world”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder moved to Spain in 2023Has made an immediate impactFeels settled on & off the pitch