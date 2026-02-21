Getty
Why Estevao Willian has been left out of Chelsea squad by Liam Rosenior for clash with Burnley
No Estevao as Chelsea host Burnley
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has named his team to take on Burnley and there's no room for Estevao in the squad. Rosenior has eight wins from 11 matches since replacing Enzo Maresca as boss and will be aiming to maintain that good form against the Clarets. Rosenior has named Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez in his attack for the match, while Andrey Santos partners Moises Caicedo in midfield. Robert Sanchez takes usual place between the sticks and behind a backline consisting of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro
Rosenior provides Estevao update
Rosenior offered an update ahead of kick-off. He told reporters: "Unfortunately yesterday in the training session, he felt awareness in his hamstring. At the moment we are scanning it to make sure it's nothing too serious but he's unavailable for today's game and we will see from there."
