Why Estevao Willian has been left out of Chelsea squad by Liam Rosenior for clash with Burnley

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has named his team to take on Burnley and there's no room for Estevao in the squad. Rosenior has eight wins from 11 matches since replacing Enzo Maresca as boss and will be aiming to maintain that good form against the Clarets. Rosenior has named Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez in his attack for the match, while Andrey Santos partners Moises Caicedo in midfield. Robert Sanchez takes usual place between the sticks and behind a backline consisting of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro