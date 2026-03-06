Explained: Why David Beckham did not visit White House with Lionel Messi & Inter Miami squad

With the celebratory formalities completed, Miami must now pivot back to the rigours of the 2026 campaign. The Herons are currently navigating a congested fixture list where they are the team everyone wants to beat. Maintaining the fitness of ageing stars like Messi and Suarez remains a primary challenge for the coaching staff, especially with the added pressure of continental competition and the looming League Cup defence. Beckham is expected to rejoin the inner circle shortly as the club prepares for a crucial run of home fixtures that will determine if they can sustain the "dynasty" status their owner so clearly envisions.