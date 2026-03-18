The defeat against Fiorentina proved decisive for Cremonese, leading to Davide Nicola’s sacking: the club’s decision came at the end of a difficult spell for the team, during which the Grigiorossi went 15 matches without a win; their last victory came on 7 December against Lecce. For this reason, the club felt a change of direction was necessary to avoid relegation to Serie B, and to shake things up, Marco Giampaolo was appointed; he had been out of work since his last Serie A spell in charge of Lecce last season.
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Why Cremonese chose Giampaolo: the new formation and their position in the relegation zone
GIAMPAOLO ALLA CREMONESE: THE REASONS
Giampaolo has signed a contract with Cremonese until 30 June 2026, with an automatic extension for a further season should the club avoid relegation. After hours of deliberation and having studied several candidates in detail, the club chose to back Giampaolo due to his experience in the division – he has managed in Serie A for around twenty years – with the aim of instilling a new mindset across the squad to help them rediscover their enthusiasm ahead of the final push. Furthermore, Giampaolo was chosen partly because he knows the environment well, having previously worked at Cremonese in Serie C between November 2014 and May 2015.
CREMONESE'S LEAGUE TABLE
Giampaolo’s return to Serie A is scheduled for Saturday 21 March, when Cremonese face Parma at 3pm in a bid to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat. With nine matches remaining in the season, the Grigiorossi sit third from bottom – three points adrift of safety – and boast the fourth-worst defence in the league, having conceded 44 goals (only Verona, Pisa and Torino have let in more). Keep an eye on the formation: last year Giampaolo saved Lecce by alternating between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1; in the past, the formation most frequently used by the manager in his major roles has been the 4-3-1-2.