Explained: Why Cole Palmer isn't playing against Arsenal and when he could return for Chelsea

GettyRichard MillsExplained: Why Cole Palmer isn't playing against Arsenal and when he could return for ChelseaCole PalmerChelseaArsenalArsenal vs ChelseaPremier LeagueCole Palmer has not been included in Chelsea's matchday squad to face Arsenal despite playing in their FA Cup loss to Manchester City at the weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal host Chelsea in Premier LeaguePalmer played in FA Cup loss to Man CityBut not included in squad to face GunnersArticle continues below