Goal.com
Live
Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Matthew Judge

Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham

Chelsea have suffered a blow in the build up to their Premier League clash against West Ham United with Estevao Willian having been left out of Saturday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. The Brazil international, who has been in excellent form for the Blues, is absent from the matchday squad as the club go in search of a sixth win from their first seven games under manager Liam Rosenior.

  • Chelsea boss Rosenior reveals why Estevao is missing

    Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, Estevao was a notable absentee when the team sheets arrived in west London.

    And when asked why the 18-year-old winger was missing from the squad before kick-off, Chelsea boss Rosenior revealed the youngster has had to return to Brazil for “personal reasons”.

    “Unfortunately for personal reasons Estevao has had to go home,” Rosenior told Sky Sports ahead of the game. “My love and my thoughts are with him and his family at this moment and I just hope he’s okay.”

    Rosenior - who has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea following his appointment earlier this month - has made seven changes to the side that beat Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

    Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Gittens, Palmer, Garnacho; Delap

    Chelsea substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu

    • Advertisement

  • More to follow

    More to follow.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0