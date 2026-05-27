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‘You have to fail’ - Why Arsenal are better placed to win the Champions League in 2026 as Jack Wilshere sees Premier League kings ahead of schedule
The Premier League was the priority
Arsenal have finally ended their 22-year wait for a league title, securing the trophy before a final-day clash with Crystal Palace. According to Wilshere, who spent time coaching within the club’s Hale End academy, this obsession with the Premier League was the driving force behind everything at the Emirates Stadium this season.
“Now that the Premier League is over the line, I know that the Premier League was the one. I know that Mikel wanted that. I know that the boys wanted that,” Wilshere told TNT Sports. “I was there two years ago with the 18s and all the work was around that, and they finally got that. Champions League was probably a target of theirs, but maybe a little bit later down the line, but the team has been outstanding.”
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Learning from past failure against PSG
The Gunners face a familiar foe in Saturday's final: Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain. Having been knocked out by the French giants in last season's semi-finals with a 3-1 aggregate defeat, Wilshere believes those scars have become necessary lessons for a squad that is still maturing on the biggest stage.
“I look at that competition and the journey that teams have been on to win it, and you have to fail, and you have to go through some tough times and learn from it,” the former England international explained. “I hope that Arsenal have done that enough. I hope that the semi-final last year hurt them enough that they can go on and use that.”
Tactical evolution under Arteta
Arsenal have been remarkably resilient in Europe this term, winning all eight of their league-phase matches and conceding only six goals across the entire competition. Wilshere is adamant that Arteta’s tactical growth and his ability to adapt after the heartbreak of 2025 will be the deciding factor in the upcoming showdown.
“There are some really, really good coaches out there tactically but, for me, Mikel's one of the best. Mikel will definitely learn and the players, most importantly,” Wilshere said. “I think when you're on the pitch and you're playing against your direct opponent, you learn so much about them. And to face them the next year, they'll be better for that.”
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'Bottlers' tag finally shed
By clinching the domestic title, Arsenal have shed the tag of 'bottlers' that had followed them after three consecutive second-place finishes. Wilshere believes this psychological shift makes them even more dangerous as they hunt for their first-ever Champions League trophy, allowing the players to express themselves without the burden of a decades-long drought.
“PSG is a different test, a big test, but it's a final, it's a one-off. PSG have some experience from last year being there, but the way Mikel sets the team up, the way the team will prepare for that, they'll be in the game, and it'll mean everything to the club,” Wilshere added. “It felt like everyone didn't want Arsenal to do it, and I'm so happy that they've done it because it now takes that away, and next year they can go for it again but without that pressure.”